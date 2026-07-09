Outbound tourist flow from Russia to grow by 8% this year — ATOR

NOVOSIBIRSK, July 9. /TASS/. The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) has revised its initial 15% forecast for outbound tourist flow due to weaker demand for foreign destinations. The association now expects growth of 8%, ATOR Executive Director Maya Lomidze told TASS.

"At the end of 2025, we forecast growth of about 15%. There were grounds for that because there were a lot of inquiries, and tourists were ready to book summer trips even as early as January 2026. But the situation changed sharply, and we are now talking about a cautious forecast of plus 8% compared with the 2025 season," Lomidze said.

According to the expert, Turkey, Egypt, and Thailand remain the most popular destinations among Russians. "Everything depends on how events develop in Middle Eastern countries, what happens to the exchange rate, what it will be in Russia, and, accordingly, on the purchasing power of our consumers," she said.