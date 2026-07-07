Global direct investment gain 6% in 2025 — UN

GENEVA, July 7. /TASS/. The volume of global foreign direct investment (FDI) increased by 6% in 2025 compared to the previous year to $1.6 trillion, according to the annual report on global investment trends by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

According to the organization’s estimates, the influx of investment into developed economies rose by 11%, whereas the increase for developing countries was only 2%. The growth in investment activity was driven primarily by a few large-scale projects, particularly in the development of AI infrastructure, according to experts. Significant investment also went into semiconductor manufacturing, the oil and gas sector, and projects related to critical minerals.

Investment activity remained subdued in most other sectors, UNCTAD experts explained. According to the report, the recovery of global investment flows remains fragile and is accompanied by increasing concentration across countries and economic sectors. The investment outlook for 2026 is clouded by persistent uncertainty in global trade, geopolitical tensions, conflicts, and high financing costs, the organization warned.