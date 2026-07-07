Russian deputy PM Novak instructs agencies to prevent fuel supply disruptions

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has instructed relevant government agencies, regional authorities, and industry companies to promptly take all possible measures to prevent local disruptions in fuel supplies, the cabinet said in a statement following a meeting on the situation in the fuel market.

"Relevant government agencies, regional authorities, and industry companies have been instructed to continue monitoring the situation on a daily basis, ensure the coordination of all market participants’ actions, and promptly take all possible measures, including additional ones, to prevent local disruptions in fuel supplies," the statement reads.

During the meeting, the Energy Ministry reported on the general fuel supply situation across Russian regions, the current levels of petroleum products’ inventory, and infrastructure operations. The Agriculture Ministry presented information on fuel supplies for the agro-industrial complex, while the Federal Antimonopoly Service reported on price monitoring and measures to address potential violations. The stable operation of the domestic fuel market and the uninterrupted supply of fuel to the regions remain an absolute priority, Novak emphasized.