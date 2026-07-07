Russian authorities to consider extra fuel market supply measures — Novak

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The Russian Cabinet is considering additional measures to supply the domestic petroleum product market, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told a meeting at the government's situation center.

"Today, we will review the production and consumption balance, the implementation of previously issued instructions, and additional measures to supply the petroleum product market," Novak said.

Special attention will be focused on fuel supplies for the Irkutsk Region, the Trans-Baikal Territory, and southern regions where agricultural work is in full swing.

Earlier, the deputy prime minister told TASS that Russia had accumulated sufficient fuel reserves to supply the domestic market, but panic buying had led to a 20-30% increase in demand. He added that restructuring the system's logistics to meet these needs would take some time. Novak also stated that a short-term ban on diesel exports for producers, lasting for a few months, could be imposed to replenish domestic supplies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the authorities, together with oil companies, had prepared additional proposals to ensure domestic fuel supplies. He noted that Russia had begun using its fuel reserves, but gasoline reserves in the country were virtually unchanged from last year's levels. The head of state also announced that the need to introduce a complete ban on diesel fuel exports was being considered.