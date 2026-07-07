{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russian authorities to consider extra fuel market supply measures — Novak

Special attention will be focused on fuel supplies for the Irkutsk Region, the Trans-Baikal Territory, and southern regions where agricultural work is in full swing

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The Russian Cabinet is considering additional measures to supply the domestic petroleum product market, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told a meeting at the government's situation center.

"Today, we will review the production and consumption balance, the implementation of previously issued instructions, and additional measures to supply the petroleum product market," Novak said.

Special attention will be focused on fuel supplies for the Irkutsk Region, the Trans-Baikal Territory, and southern regions where agricultural work is in full swing.

Earlier, the deputy prime minister told TASS that Russia had accumulated sufficient fuel reserves to supply the domestic market, but panic buying had led to a 20-30% increase in demand. He added that restructuring the system's logistics to meet these needs would take some time. Novak also stated that a short-term ban on diesel exports for producers, lasting for a few months, could be imposed to replenish domestic supplies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the authorities, together with oil companies, had prepared additional proposals to ensure domestic fuel supplies. He noted that Russia had begun using its fuel reserves, but gasoline reserves in the country were virtually unchanged from last year's levels. The head of state also announced that the need to introduce a complete ban on diesel fuel exports was being considered.

Serbia possesses great potential for cooperation with BRICS countries — minister
The vector of economic development is increasingly shifting toward the East and the BRICS nations, Nenad Popovic noted
Read more
UN-mandated body expects Hamas disarmament as next step — statement
On July 6, Gaza authorities said they had completed preparations to transfer power to the NCAG, composed of independent Palestinian technocrats and supervised by the Board of Peace
Read more
Kremlin spokesman slams Bloomberg’s publishing error as dangerous
Dmitry Peskov does believe that the publication was a provocation, but it shows how dangerous the tension provoked by the West is
Read more
West reacts like ostrich to Russia’s invitation to dialogue — Russian diplomat
Dmitry Polyansky also noted that anyone, who really closely follows Russia’s activities in the OSCE, has no doubt that it is ready for dialogue, whereas such Western statements are "just hot air"
Read more
Indonesia sees huge technological advantages of Russia in oil and gas supplies — minister
Indonesia calls on the business community to "do everything to develop bilateral trade and economic relations," Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita added
Read more
Trump says US should control Greenland
According to the US leader, Greenland is "surrounded by China's ships and Russian ships"
Read more
Russia hopes US efforts to settle Ukraine conflict will succeed — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, Moscow maintains contact with Washington through working channels
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry summons Swedish ambassador
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Russia planned to focus the meeting on Sweden’s obligations under the Vienna Convention and the assurances Stockholm provided earlier
Read more
Russian forces hit rail locomotives, trucks in Dnepropetrovsk Region — Defense Ministry
Two strikes were conducted with Geran-4 Seeker UAVs against railway locomotives at stations near Pavlograd and Sinelnikovo
Read more
FIFA tarnishes reputation by taking back Balogun’s red card at 2026 World Cup
Former vice president of FIFA and an honorary member of the organization Vyacheslav Koloskov noted that football had turned into a commercial tool
Read more
Ukrainian forces lose at least 37 gas stations in week and half
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, regular high-precision strikes on fuel depots, gas stations, and railway infrastructure facilities are significantly disrupting the Ukrainian military's transport logistics
Read more
Spain advances to quarterfinals of FIFA World Cup thanks to victory over Portugal
The match ended with a score of 1-0
Read more
Baltic elites seek to benefit from 'Russian threat' scenario, senior lawmaker says
"Given America is withdrawing its troops, they will try to get money from the European Commission and NATO for building the so-called defenses against Russia in order to profit and attempt to steal billions," Viktor Vodolatsky said
Read more
Poland needs to think about security while producing drones for Ukraine — Kremlin
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the "horror stories" about an alleged possible strike on the country's territory discussed in the Western press
Read more
Russian troops liberate Petro-Ivanovka community in Kharkov Region over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,540 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
US officials uncertain if NATO summit in Ankara will 'go smoothly' — TV
According to the broadcaster, "European leaders hope to exit the Ankara meeting without a major explosion, planning new defense pledges to allay Trump’s anger"
Read more
Air defenses destroy 116 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions within 12-hour period
In particular, drones were intercepted over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Leningrad, Omsk, Smolensk, Tver, Tula, Krasnodar and Moscow Regions, the Republic of Bashkortostan and the Republic of Crimea
Read more
Press review: US, Europe may clash over Ukraine as China missile alarms Pacific region
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 7th
Read more
Ukrainian attacks kill 38 Russian civilians, including child, in past week — diplomat
Another 270 people, including eight minors, were injured, Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
Zelensky delays signing US drone production deal — media
According to unnamed Ukrainian officials, Vladimir Zelensky "may be seeking better terms from the US," attempting to persuade American officials to "recognize the deal’s value"
Read more
IN BRIEF: Explosions hit Damascus as French president arrives in Syria
Al Hadath television reported that the explosions caused casualties
Read more
Trump views ending Ukrainian conflict as urgent task — AP
According to the source, after a meeting with Zelensky in Ankara, the US leader plans follow-up talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
US believes Iran attacked vessels in Strait of Hormuz twice on Monday — news outlet
Axios emhasized that the US will likely respond by striking targets in Iran
Read more
Martinez announces his resignation as head coach of Portuguese national team
Portugal previously lost to Spain 1-0 in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup
Read more
US rhetoric indicates growing departure from Ukraine agreements — Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, the pressure of sanctions on Russia is not just being maintained but is intensifying
Read more
Crimea annexed by Ukraine 23 years ago — Naryshkin
Read more
Drone's 420-kilometer flight shows successful integration into airspace — ZALA
ZALA stated that the practical tests confirmed the company's technological solutions' readiness to comply with the requirements of Russian President Vladimir Putin's directive on the implementation of unmanned aerial vehicles and their control systems
Read more
Ukrainian forces launch two overnight attacks on Belgorod — governor
Alexander Shuvayev says a fire at an infrastructure facility was reported
Read more
Russian forces strike over 150 Ukrainian army deployment sites in past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,380 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Belgium appeals FIFA decision to rescind US striker Balogun's red card
As earlier reported, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee had decided to scrap Balogun's disqualification, allowing him to play in the second knockout stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Belgium
Read more
Lyut brigade held Konstantinovka - General Staff
The enemy assembled a substantial force comprising seven brigades, or a total of 45 battalions
Read more
NATO to announce 140-billion-euro aid to Kiev during upcoming summit — newspaper
The contribution amount will be negotiated separately with each participating country
Read more
Chinese Foreign Ministry calls reports on training Russian soldiers in China 'slander'
Mao Ning noted that German Foreign Ministry officials have indeed recently met with the Chinese ambassador
Read more
NATO states to sign defense contracts worth tens of billions of dollars at summit — Rutte
The secretary general noted that NATO member states intend to "show how they are investing in defense"
Read more
Press review: Trump-Putin call as Russian troops advance while US-Russia OPCW talks fail
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 6th
Read more
Russia keeps comprehensively upgrading T-80BVM main battle tank — defense firm
The final parameters of these upgrades remain beyond the framework of public disclosures
Read more
NATO countries to produce US tanks, missiles, MANPADS in Europe — Rutte
The NATO secretary general stressed that NATO should replenish its arsenals, which had been depleted by arms supplies to Ukraine
Read more
Poland transfers $4.5 billion worth of weapons to Kiev since 2022 — top defense official
Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz also confirmed that Warsaw had supplied Kiev with Patriot missile systems
Read more
Europe anticipates from Trump no new sanctions against Russia, no aid to Kiev — Bloomberg
According to the agency's sources, there are no guarantees that a meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky during the NATO summit in Ankara will proceed smoothly
Read more
Kremlin to monitor news from NATO summit
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the NATO summit was an event of great interest, including to Russia
Read more
Putin calls support for domestic exporters priority for Russia
Director General of the Russian Export Centre Veronika Nikishina described how the support is being provided and expressed confidence that it would contribute to Russia’s prosperity
Read more
Ukrainian army has no gas stations left on major routes in Sumy Region — security source
According to the source, this is confirmed by plans by regional Ukrainian authorities to ban the retail sale of gasoline starting July 10
Read more
Death toll in Venezuelan earthquake tops 3,500
According to the government’s daily bulletin, 16,740 people were wounded, while 17,854 lost their homes
Read more
Ukraine loses Mi-8 helicopter, crew killed
The helicopter crashed on June 30
Read more
Russian air defense forces monitoring Siberian airspace
A drone danger regime was introduced in the Omsk and Novosibirsk Regions
Read more
Ukrainian spy sells his smartphone to Russian intelligence for month's worth pay
The Russian special services are performing operative actions in connection with the information they received
Read more
Russia's offer to collect dead bodies from Konstantinovka proves who controls it — Lavrov
"Kiev will most likely classify the lost troops as missing," the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West downs 29 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs, 65 heavy drones in past day
The group's fighters identified and eliminated the enemy’s two field ammunition depots, 46 UAV control centers, and a Starlink satellite communications station
Read more
Japan attaches great importance to strengthening cooperation with NATO — Cabinet
Minoru Kihara reiterated that the security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions is inextricably linked
Read more
Moscow records largest Ukrainian drone attack in two years — TASS estimates
Over 430 drones were heading toward the Moscow Region between late July 6 and 6:00 a.m. on July 7, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup North destroys 79 Ukrainian UAVs, Slovenian M-55 tank in past day
During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army lost roughly 195 troops, Battlegroup North Spokesman Vasily Mezhevykh said
Read more
Secretary-general admits NATO has limits regarding support to Ukraine’s air defenses
Mark Rutte stressed that the alliance's member states were doing their best
Read more
Polish authorities supplying weapons to followers of their ancestors' killers — MFA
Maria Zakharova commented on a declassified Federal Security Service document identifying one of the initiators of the Volhynia massacre
Read more
No specific agreements yet on potential Putin-Trump meeting at Hermitage — Kremlin
Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that the US president had expressed admiration for the Hermitage Museum during his recent phone call with the Russian president
Read more
Europe may see influx of weapons from Ukraine — study
The study says that Ukrainian authorities have so far recorded the loss of 593,000 weapons
Read more
Zelensky didn't dare accept bodies of Ukrainian soldiers ahead of NATO summit — expert
Igor Korotchenko emphasized that Zelensky had shunned the opportunity to publicly retrieve the fallen soldiers, as doing so would implicitly acknowledge that Ukrainian forces no longer maintain control over Konstantinovka
Read more
Four officers of Ukrainian brigade given life sentences for murder of 93 people
Investigations revealed that in 2022, to maintain the Kiev regime’s control over Mariupol, the defendants organized a ring blockade of the city’s northern sector
Read more
Ukrainian attacks on medical facilities constitute serious war crime — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik noted that three ambulance crew members were injured in a drone strike on their vehicle in the town of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic
Read more
Russian fuel market situation remains tense — Novak
Earlier, the deputy prime minister said that Russia had accumulated sufficient fuel reserves to supply the domestic market, but panic buying had led to a 20-30% increase in demand
Read more
Putin notes formation of partnerships by Russian Export Center with friendly states
One of the key tasks currently facing the Russian Export Center is to achieve a two-thirds increase in exports by 2030 compared to 2023 levels, REC Director General Veronika Nikishina said
Read more
US poised to escalate tensions with Iran again - expert
Ivan Timofeyev pointed out that Iran remained a formidable adversary for the United States
Read more
Cristiano Ronaldo says he will consider his future
The Portuguese star said he would like to "avoid making hasty decisions"
Read more
Sudan to develop ties with BRICS to mitigate sanction effects — portal
According to the Sudan Tribune news portal, Khartoum is moving to an "alternative economy" strategy, which involves the diversification of trade and economic ties, the development of alternative banking mechanisms and the use of national currencies in trade settlements
Read more
Bank of Russia buys yuan worth $121.57 mln with July 6 settlement
The volume of foreign currency purchases on the domestic market with settlement on July 3 also totaled $121.57 mln
Read more
Pashinyan visits Russia for first time since Armenia's elections
According to the Armenian government's press service, Pashinyan will take part in a plenary session titled "Industry 360: Manufacturing Without Borders"
Read more
Intensified Ukrainian strikes on Russia to only delay peace agreement conclusion — expert
According to Vladimir Karasev, the longer the conflict escalates, the more territory the Russian Armed Forces will liberate
Read more
Kremlin spokesman comments on Putin-Trump call, Russia-China drills
According to Dmitry Peskov, the phone call the two leaders held at the end of last week allowed Russia to reiterate its position to the US straight away
Read more
FIFA fines Balogun $40,000 for red card in World Cup match
Half of the fine will be paid by the US Soccer, journalist Rob Harris reported
Read more
Belgium defeats US, advancing to FIFA World Cup quarterfinals
Belgium will face Spain on July 10
Read more
NATO effectiveness declining due to restricted cooperation in defense industry — MFA
"These constraints have become strategic liabilities," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said
Read more
All Ukrainian forces deployed near Ivolzhanskoye in Sumy Region destroyed — defense source
Ivolzhanskoye is located about 11 km from the northern outskirts of Sumy
Read more
FACTBOX: Over 600 Ukrainian drones shot down over Russian regions overnight
The Russian Defense Ministry emphasized that the West's attempts to use the Kiev regime as a proxy to attack civilian Russian targets would be countered by increasing the number and severity of strikes on Ukrainian territory
Read more
Ukraine’s EU neighbors eye collapse to reclaim territories — lawmaker
"Regardless of the fact that they are currently sitting at one table, each of them has a knife concealed behind their backs to start carving up Ukrainian territory for themselves," Viktor Vodolatsky said
Read more
Damascus explosions caused by improvised explosive devices — TV
According to the broadcaster, officers from Syria’s internal security forces are investigating the incident and working to identify those responsible
Read more
Lavrov begins African tour by visiting Ethiopia
The bilateral agenda has expanded since the previous visit of the Russian Foreign Minister in 2022 with Ethiopia becoming a full-fledged member of the BRICS group of nations
Read more
US in talks with European allies on missile co-production — agency
If implemented, the plan could free up capacity at Raytheon and Lockheed Martin factories in the US and enable the defense giants to ramp up production at home, the news agency pointed out
Read more
West’s help to Kiev makes special military operation real war — Kremlin
Berlin, Paris, The Hague, Oslo, and, unfortunately, Washington are behind Kiev, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia creates over 50% of buffer zone in Sumy, Kharkov Regions — expert
"It is now being systematically expanded into the depths of the enemy’s defenses and across the width of the front," Andrey Marochko noted
Read more
UAC sees no need to replace SSJ-100 avionics — CEO
According to Vadim Badekha, the main factor that has limited the operation of previous versions of the Superjet is the issues with the engine
Read more
Woman suspected in Yermolayev murder attempt found dead near Kiev — media
According to the publication, the woman returned to Ukraine on July 1
Read more
Trump effectively leaves open further reduction of US troops in Europe
The US president said that he was very disappointed with NATO
Read more
START-3, US rhetoric on Ukraine, Russia’s interests — senior diplomat’s remarks
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, US rhetoric is drifting farther and farther away from negotiations on Ukraine
Read more
Lavrov says Russia agreed to US proposals at Alaska summit
The Russian top diplomat said that any other interpretations were irrelevant
Read more
London court rejects Nord Stream pipeline operator’s claim against insurers
Lloyd's of London and Arch Insurance were the defendants
Read more
Russian forces strike gas stations, fuel tankers in occupied DPR — top brass
The facilities were used to support Ukrainian army units
Read more
FIFA rejects Belgium’s appeal on Balogun red at 2026 World Cup
The request was rendered inadmissible on the grounds that the RBFA is not a party to the proceedings and, as such, has no standing to appeal the decision, the statement said
Read more
Russia developed small nuclear reactors for deep space, Arctic
According to Ilya Chekh, the specialists' task is to put the development into serial production with an optimal plan to create one reactor per day
Read more
Russian rights commissioner sends appeals to UN over Ukrainian drone attack on bus
Civilians were wounded, and children were seriously injured during the incident, Yana Lantratova said
Read more
US wants allies to purchase American weapons — envoy to NATO
Matthew Whitaker added that this will ultimately contribute to peace
Read more
NATO summit to present military confrontation with Russia to Trump as business project
According to sources in Brussels, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced the maximum amount of military aid to Ukraine at 140 billion euros for 2026-2027
Read more
Some aggressive statements toward Russia heard during NATO summit preps — Kremlin
These remarks said nothing about constructive interaction or dialogue, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Russia delivers massive retaliatory strike on Ukrainian military-industrial sites
The Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike on military-industrial enterprises, fuel and energy sites in Kiev and the Kiev Region, as well as on military airfield infrastructure in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkassy, Chernigov and Kiev Regions
Read more
Air defenses down 159 Ukrainian drones in Kursk Region over past 24 hours
The Ukrainian military fired artillery at evacuated areas 56 times
Read more
Ronaldo plays his final FIFA World Cup match
Portugal lost to Spain 0-1 in the Round of 16
Read more
IN BRIEF: Putin’s key statements on proposal to limit combat zone, special op progress
The Russian president said that Ukrainian strikes on Russia’s infrastructure do not affect the situation at the front or the position along the line of engagement
Read more
Russian troops evacuating residents from Konstantinovka
Wounded Russian servicemen are also being evacuated
Read more
Rosatom chief says impossible to complete Bushehr NPP's 2nd, 3rd units without corporation
Alexey Likhachev noted that Rosatom would most likely have a specific role to play in resolving the so-called Iranian nuclear issue
Read more
IN BRIEF: Kremlin spokesman speaks on special military operation’s goals, NATO summit
The situation surrounding Ukraine can shift to a peaceful track once Kiev makes some tough decisions, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Shooting incidents on US Independence Day claimed 100 lives
340 more people were injured during the three-day celebrations, Gun Violence Archive reported
Read more
Fire in Kaluga Region, 452 UAVs target Russia: new Ukrainian attacks
More than 430 UAVs headed toward the Moscow Region this night
Read more
Russian nuclear sector experiences consequences of Ukrainian attacks — Rosatom
The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant "is the peak of all these concerns," Alexey Likhachev stressed
Read more