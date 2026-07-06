Rosatom may begin returning specialists to Bushehr NPP in Iran starting mid-July

YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Rosatom could begin returning specialists to Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Iran starting in mid-July provided the situation in the area around the plant remains calm, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s state corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

"The situation at the Bushehr NPP is currently calm. Therefore, if it remains unchanged, we will begin restoring staffing levels starting in mid-July," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Innoprom forum in Yekaterinburg. The schedule and procedures for the return of Russian specialists have been coordinated with security agencies, the chief executive added.

On June 17, Likhachev stated that the Bushehr NPP project in Iran remained a priority for Rosatom, adding that as soon as it became clear the risk of strikes on the plant's territory was minimized, the return of the state corporation's workers to the NPP site would begin.