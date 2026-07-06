Comfortable conditions for Russian investors important — PM

YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin underscored the importance that Armenia continues creating comfortable conditions for Russian investors at the meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

"It is important for the Armenian government to continue creating comfortable conditions for operations of Russian investors and ensured observation of their rights and lawful interests," the Russian Prime Minister said.

The meeting between the two prime ministers took place at the Innoprom international industrial exhibition underway in Yekaterinburg from July 6 to 9.