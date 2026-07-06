Armenia wants to take decent place on world map of high-tech industry — PM

YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Armenia strives to occupy a decent place on the global map of information technology and high-tech industry, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a plenary session on the topic of "Industry 360." "Production without Borders" during the Innoprom-2026 international industrial exhibition in Yekaterinburg.

This is the first visit of the Armenian Prime Minister to Russia after the parliamentary elections in the Republic. "One of the key directions of Armenia's industrial policy is the formation of knowledge-intensive production that ensures technological development through the optimization of digitalization processes, the implementation of artificial intelligence technologies, and data analysis. Such an approach, by increasing the investment attractiveness of the industry, will accelerate technology transfer and create conditions for the production of high value-added products. Our strategy for innovative development is to ensure sustainable growth while integrating into global technological trends and to occupy a worthy place on the world map of information technology and high-tech industry," Pashinyan said.

In 2025, the growth of industrial production in Armenia compared to 2024 was 4.7%, and for the four months of the current year, it was 13% compared to the same period last year, he said. The manufacturing industry has doubled in the last nine years, Pashinyan stressed. The development of microelectronics, biopharmaceuticals, and robotics stimulates demand for fundamental and scientific research, modernization of the vocational education system, and creates a new labor market, he added.

Pashinyan acknowledged that industry is a driving force in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). He added that an important tool for achieving integration goals has been the launch of a financial assistance mechanism for cooperative projects. "This mechanism contributes to increasing the competitiveness of the industries of the member states of the [EAEU], creating favorable conditions for mutually beneficial cooperation," the prime minister said. Industrial plants in Armenia are already participating in a number of joint projects with partners in the EAEU, he added.