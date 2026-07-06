Russia's machine-building sector up nearly 8% in first 5 months of 2026 — PM Mishustin

YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Russia's machine-building sector grew by nearly 8% in the first five months of this year, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told a plenary session of the Innoprom international industrial exhibition.

"The machine-building sector continues to make a significant positive contribution. Specifically, it grew nearly 8% in the first five months," the head of government said.

Mishustin emphasized that the overall upward trend in the manufacturing sector remains steady. "An increase of approximately 1% is projected by the end of this year," he said.

At the same time, Mishustin noted that the macroeconomic situation is affecting the pace of output expansion.

"Certainly, the macroeconomic situation is having an impact. The pace of output growth has slowed down somewhat," he said.

The 16th Innoprom International Industrial Exhibition runs from July 6 to 9 in Yekaterinburg, with Indonesia serving as the partner country. The event is organized by the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry of and the Sverdlovsk Region government. TASS is the official general news agency for the exhibition.