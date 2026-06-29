United Shipbuilding Corporation delivers 110 ships, vessels to customers in three years

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) has achieved a record order fulfillment rate for the first time, delivering 110 ships and vessels to customers over a three-year period, the corporation's CEO Andrey Puchkov announced in his congratulatory message on Shipbuilder's Day.

"Today, our corporation is the industry's main driver. USC is home to the key capacities, competencies, and personnel of Russian shipbuilding. This means that the solution to the crucial state task of providing Russia with a new fleet literally depends on our work together, on each of us. The corporation has already achieved significant results, attaining record order fulfillment rates for the first time in decades. In 2025, approximately 50 ships and vessels of various classes were delivered. In just three years, 110 ships and vessels have been delivered to customers," Puchkov said.

The head of USC noted that the corporation's enterprises have begun the transition to unified platform solutions for various vessel types, including cargo ships, fishing vessels, and special-purpose vessels. They have begun developing large-capacity ocean-going vessels, which have never been built here before. For this purpose, a new shipbuilding complex is being created in St. Petersburg. Production of low-speed engines and marine components is currently underway there.

Shipbuilder's Day is celebrated in Russia on June 29. This memorable date was established by a decree of the Russian government on May 30, 2017, at the suggestion of the Industry and Trade Ministry. The day is timed to coincide with the anniversary of the 1667 decree of Tsar Alexey Mikhailovich on the construction of warships for service on the Caspian Sea in the village of Dedinovo on the Oka River (now the Lukhovitsky District of the Moscow Region). This decree became the first official state order for the construction of a ship in Russia. By decision of the Tsar, the first Russian sailing ship of the Western European type was built - a three-masted, two-deck frigate with 22 guns. The sailing ship's displacement was 250 tons, and its length was 24.5 meters.