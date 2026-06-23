Tokenization of goods in warehouses discussed with marketplaces

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Finance is discussing with marketplaces the topic of tokenizing goods in warehouses to allow sellers to attract liquidity from platform users, Alexey Yakovlev, the director of the financial policy department with the ministry, said at the conference of "Digital Assets in Russia: New Bridges for Investments and Settlements."

"We are actively working with marketplaces on the tokenization of goods in circulation. Sellers have homogeneous goods that are stored in the warehouses of marketplaces. There is a so-called ‘oracle’ that knows these goods actually exist, ensures their safety, and can guarantee that at any given moment the goods are in the warehouse, in good condition, and no one is taking them away. A token in the form of a utility digital right can be issued for these goods, and financing can be attracted against its collateral. For the financing organization, this is immediately a very clear and understandable tool," Yakovlev said.