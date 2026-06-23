Arktikugol, Northern Forum to develop scientific cooperation in Arctic

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The Arktikugol Trust Company and the Academy of the Northern Forum, the Association for the Promotion of Northern Territories Development, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on development of scientific cooperation and implementation of joint projects in the Arctic, Arktikugol reported.

"The memorandum's purpose is to develop scientific cooperation, to support joint research initiatives, organize scientific events, and expand international cooperation in the Arctic," the release reads.

The memorandum was signed by Arktikugol's CEO Ildar Neverov, and the Northern Forum Academy's Executive Director Vladimir Vasiliev. The signing ceremony featured the Russian Federation's Consul General in Spitsbergen Andrey Chemerilo.

The memorandum will be an important step in development of new areas of the company's work, Arktikugol's representative said. According to him, this cooperation will create for organizations operating in high latitudes additional opportunities for discussing topical issues and sharing experience. "The signing of this agreement is an important step in diversifying the Trust's activities. It is a great honor for [the settlement of] Barentsburg to have stable relations with the Northern Forum," he said. "I am confident that Barentsburg for the Northern Forum could be a platform for implementing projects in various fields."

Russia's operations on Spitsbergen continue for more than 90 years. The Arktikugol State Trust Company, founded in 1931, continues working on the archipelago providing Russia's presence in settlements of Barentsburg and Piramida. The company produces 120,000 tons of coal per year. The Arktikugol State Trust Company owns an area of 251 square kilometers.