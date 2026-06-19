Russia increases mineral fertilizer exports by 7% YTD — Agriculture Ministry

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russia boosted mineral fertilizer exports by almost 7% to $5.5 bln year-to-date, the Agriculture Ministry reports.

"Mineral fertilizers remain the key item in the agricultural technologies export structure, with their supplies growing by almost 7% to $5.5 bln this year," the ministry says.

Brazil is the top buyer of Russian mineral fertilizers. At the same time, deliveries to China surged by almost 1.5 times and by 10% to India since the year start.

"Other segments related to the increase of plant growing efficiency also show growth," the ministry added.