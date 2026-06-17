Bank of Russia buys $73.11 mln worth of yuan with June 16 settlement

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia purchased yuan on the domestic market with settlement on June 16, 2026, in the amount of 5.3 bln rubles ($73.11 mln), according to data published on the regulator's website.

The volume of foreign currency purchases on the domestic market with settlement on June 15 also amounted to 5.3 bln rubles.

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange using the yuan-ruble instrument.