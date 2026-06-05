Russia has all resources needed to support its own technologies — Gref

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia possesses all the intellectual resources necessary to support its own technological development, Sberbank CEO German Gref said at Sber’s business breakfast held as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026).

"Everything related to actual combat operations is increasingly turning into a race of technologies and the use of artificial intelligence. In this regard, we absolutely must not miss this technological cycle. The good news is that we have all the resources, first and foremost intellectual resources, needed to maintain our technological development at the proper level," Gref said.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.