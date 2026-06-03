Development of Russian long-range aircraft to take 7-10 years — UAC head

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Work on developing a Russian long-range aircraft is currently in the research and design phase, CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the state tech corporation Rostec) Vadim Badekha told TASS in an interview ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

According to him, it will take at least 7-10 years to complete the aircraft.

"Work on developing a wide-body long-range aircraft is currently at the research and design phase. The Russian fleet needs an aircraft like this. Today, we are finalizing the technical requirements for it and expect the relevant work to be organized," he said.

The UAC head noted that the development of a new aircraft must be guided by future requirements and trends. "But if we’re going to work on it, we need to design the aircraft proactively, identifying requirements and trends. The process of developing an aircraft takes at least 7-10 years. There will be other aircraft on the market by then," he said.

According to Badekha, the PD-35 engine should be the key component. Once there is certainty regarding the power plant, it will be possible to discuss the feasibility of implementing the project, he added.

Currently, the country’s entire long-haul fleet consists of foreign-made aircraft. Meanwhile, carriers have encountered difficulties operating foreign-made aircraft. The Ilyushin Il-96 could be a quick solution, but its economics are significantly inferior to its counterparts, Badekha said.