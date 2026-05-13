MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said European Union officials are disregarding documented evidence of corruption linked to Western assistance to Kiev.

"EU bureaucrats completely ignore documented corruption on Western aid to Ukraine," he wrote on X. The Russian envoy added that European officials were trying to manufacture charges against popular politicians with anti-globalist and anti-immigration agendas.

"EU bureaucrats are wrong and panicked that their time may be coming to an end as EU/UK awakens," Dmitriev emphasized.

The RDIF chief was commenting on reports that the EU had launched an investigation into a case of fraud involving French politician Jordan Bardella amid rising support for his anti-immigration party in polls.