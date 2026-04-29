US oil inventories down 6.2 mln barrels over week — Department of Energy

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Commercial oil reserves in the United States fell by 6.2 mln barrels over the week and amounted to 459.5 mln barrels as of April 24, 2026, the country's Department of Energy reported.

The current stock level is 1% above the five-year average typical for this time of the year, the department added.

As of 5:31 p.m. Moscow time (2:31 p.m. GMT) the price of July 2026 futures for Brent oil on London’s ICE was up by 5.57% at $117.46 per barrel while the price of futures for WTI oil with June delivery was up by 5.42% at $105.35 per barrel.