Russia replaces almost all imported synthetic rubber — Sibur

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia has successfully replaced almost all imported synthetic rubber, Pavel Lyakhovich, a member of the board and executive director of Sibur, said in an interview with TASS.

"Our work on import substitution of synthetic rubbers in Russia is progressing successfully, with only 2-3% of imported products remaining," he said.

The plan to replace natural rubber in Russian tires with synthetic rubber is also being implemented. Sibur has developed several dozen tire formulations that will allow Russia to reduce its consumption of natural rubber by 70-75%, Lyakhovich said.

Sibur is a vertically integrated gas processing and petrochemical company in Russia, with production facilities across various regions. The company sells its products to customers in the fuel and energy sector, automotive manufacturing, construction, consumer goods manufacturing, chemicals, and other industries.