Russia’s EV and plug-in hybrid fleet exceeds 200,000 vehicles

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The fleet of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids in Russia exceeded 200,000 units as of early April 2026, head of Autostat Sergey Tselikov said.

"As of early April, the number of pure electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs, including EREVs) in Russia exceeded 200,000 units. Let me remind you that at the beginning of this year there were 192,600 electric cars and hybrids in the country (80,000 BEVs and 112,600 PHEVs)," he said.

In the first three months of 2026, 2,300 new electric vehicles and 13,600 plug-in hybrids were registered, as well as about 500 used electric cars. As a result, the fleet of plug-in vehicles increased to 208,000 units.

According to the expert, the average age of electric vehicles is about five years, while hybrids average around two years.

At the same time, the pure EV segment is largely dominated by the Nissan Leaf, which has long been imported used from Japan. The plug-in hybrid segment has been formed almost entirely over the past three years by new Chinese models, with Li Xiang and Voyah leading the segment.