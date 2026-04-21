Severstal cuts output of steel by 4%, pig iron - by 1% in Q1

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Severstal reduced steel production by 4% year-on-year to 2.72 mln tons in January-March 2026, while pig iron output declined by 1% to 2.89 mln tons, the company said.

Sales of steel products decreased by 1% year-on-year to 2.63 mln tons. Sales of pig iron and slabs rose by 80% to 0.33 mln tons, while sales of commercial steel increased by 2% to 1.11 mln tons. At the same time, sales of high value-added (HVA) products declined by 14% to 1.18 mln tons, mainly due to lower demand for large-diameter pipes and the shutdown of part of coated rolled product capacity for reconstruction.

The share of HVA products in total sales fell to 45% amid increased sales of semi-finished products and hot-rolled steel.

Sales of iron ore to third parties increased to 0.42 mln tons.

Severstal is a vertically integrated mining and steel company and one of the largest steel producers in Russia. Its key asset is the Cherepovets Steel Mill, which has an annual production capacity of about 12 mln tons of steel.

The main shareholder of Severstal is Alexey Mordashov, who owns approximately 77.03% of the company’s shares.