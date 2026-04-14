Alrosa expects situation with diamond prices to improve this year

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Demand and prices for large rough and polished diamonds will continue to increase this year driven by a significant decline in global production and continued strong demand for jewelry, the press service of Alrosa told TASS.

"Our forecasts remain unchanged: a significant decline in global production and continued strong global demand for jewelry will support demand and prices for diamond products. With sufficient marketing support and the lack of other external shocks to the industry, demand for large rough and polished diamonds will continue to strengthen throughout the year," the company said.

The Rapaport Index does not always reflect actual transaction prices and only shows a narrow estimate of certain rough categories, while the March decline in prices for small stones was largely a technical adjustment, Alrosa added. That said, there has been a slowdown in the negative dynamics of certified diamond prices since early 2026, with the segment of stones over 3 carats remaining the most stable.

"According to market participants, prices for diamonds over 5 carats rose by 4-6% in March. Growth of 1-2% was also observed for 2.5-5 carats. This is also supported by data from the analytical agency Tenoris demonstrating continuous growth in the average bill since the beginning of the year, further highlighting market segmentation (+16.5% year-on-year)," the press service said.

Alrosa predicts that overall decline in global diamond supply will eventually lead to a market rebalancing, which will ensure price stabilization for smaller stones as well.

Moreover, resilience of demand for natural diamonds is confirmed by data from major retailers, the company added. For example, American Signet Jewelers has reported revenue growth to $6.81 bln (+1.6%), with an increase in the average bill in the elite segment by 7%. In India, Titan's jewelry sales jumped by 46%, while Kalyan Jewelers posted a 65% surge due to strong demand for wedding jewelry with large stones.

Alrosa operates in Russia’s Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and Arkhangelsk Region. The company is engaged in exploration, mining, sales, and cutting of rough diamonds. Russia owns 33.03% of the company’s shares, the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) holds 25%, and the administrations of the districts (uluses) within which the company operates control 8%. Around 34% of the company’s shares are in free float.