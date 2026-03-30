Czech Republic imported record volume of steel from Russia in 2025

PRAGUE, March 30. /TASS/. The Czech Republic last year imported nearly 76% more steel from Russia than in 2024, thus setting a historical record, news portal Kurzy reported.

The Czech Republic sharply increased imports of Russian steel last year, setting a historical record, the statement said. According to data from the Czech Statistical Office, nearly 830,000 tons were imported, which is almost 76% more than a year earlier. The value of imports reached nearly 10 bln crowns (around $467.6 mln), Kurzy said.

This year, the country continues to import a large volume of steel from Russia. According to the portal, it is 4.3 times higher than imports from Germany. Germany was the second most significant exporter of steel to the Czech Republic in 2025. German supplies last year amounted to more than 191,000 tons.