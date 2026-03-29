US attack against Iran caused harmful consequences for peace — Peskov

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. The US-Israeli aggression against Iran has already caused harmful consequences for the global economy and the regional situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"We see now extremely harmful consequences of this war for the global economy, for the regional geopolitics. These implication will not probably be of a short term, they will have the long-term effect," Peskov said.

"We simply need to arm ourselves with patience and then look at what specific implications will be," he added.