Russian Treasury received $19.3 bln in 2025

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Transfers to the treasury amounted to 1.5 trillion rubles ($19.3 bln) last year, head of the Russian Treasury Roman Artyukhin said at the working meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"We earned 1.5 trillion rubles for the treasury last year, of which 1.183 trillion rubles ($15.2 bln) was the revenue of the federal budget, and 328 bln [rubles ($4.2 bln)] - our regions felt serious support," Artyukhin said.

Thirty-eight regions used treasury loans, he noted. "It is very important that the regions repay all the loans in time," he added.