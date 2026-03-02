Kurgan plant showcases three modifications of TM-140 all-terrain vehicle at Neftegaz expo

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The TM-140 tracked all-terrain vehicle, manufactured by Kurganmashzavod, a subsidiary of High Precision Systems (part of Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec), was showcased in three modifications at the Neftegaz 2026 International Exhibition for Equipment and Technologies for Oil and Gas Industries, High Precision Systems press service reported.

"Kurganmashzavod, a subsidiary of the Rostec State Corporation's High-Precision Systems holding company, presented the TM-140 tracked all-terrain vehicle in three versions at the Neftegaz 2026 International Exhibition for Equipment and Technologies for Oil and Gas Industries: a cargo platform, a passenger module, and a crane-manipulator unit. The modular design allows the all-terrain vehicle to be configured according to customer requirements, including those of oil and gas companies," the statement reads.

The holding company reported that Kurganmashzavod organized a detailed presentation of snow and swamp-going vehicles created using various design solutions for exhibition visitors. The basic TM-140 model is a "truck" with a sided, tilt-covered body. However, the versatile cargo platform allows for the installation of various modules and technical equipment.

High Precision Systems noted that the all-terrain vehicle can be equipped with a power station and a workshop module for repair and restoration, welding, and metalworking. Furthermore, the vehicle can transport passengers—shift crews, emergency crews, and geological exploration teams—over long distances in the most challenging climatic conditions. The production TM-140 version is optionally equipped with a GLONASS monitoring system, cab guard, flashing beacons, a spark arrestor, and an electric winch with a remote control panel and an electric track tensioning mechanism.

"The reliability of the TM-140 has been proven by decades of successful operation in the extreme conditions of the Far North. More than 300 tracked all-terrain vehicles are currently in service with various oil and gas, geological exploration, and energy companies," the holding emphasized.