Russia testing flight, navigation system for UTS-800 training aircraft

RIYADH, February 9. /TASS/. Interdepartmental tests of the flight and navigation system (PNK-800) for the first Russian turboprop training aircraft, the UTS-800, are underway in Russia, a spokesperson for the Urals Civil Aviation Plant said at the World Defense Show 2026 international exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"The Urals Civil Aviation Plant is developing the modern PNK-800 navigation instrumentation for the first Russian turboprop trainer aircraft, the UTS-800. A key competitive advantage of the Russian system is its ability to be upgraded and customized to meet individual customer requirements. Preliminary testing of the PNK-800 flight and navigation system has been completed, and the design documentation has been assigned letter "O" (prototype phase). Interdepartmental testing is currently underway," the statement reads.

According to the company, the PNK-800 is the "brain" of the UTS-800 aircraft, the most important part of the onboard avionics. "It collects and processes all data from various aircraft systems, displaying it in a format convenient for pilots. The system includes a head-up display, multifunctional indicators that also function as onboard computers, and software developed by the plant," the Urals Civil Aviation Plant stated.

The navigation instrumentation has a wide range of functional capabilities: displaying key flight and navigation parameters, monitoring aircraft status, solving navigation problems, and supporting training modes. "The UTS-800 training aircraft is the first Russian turboprop-powered aircraft for initial flight training, professional selection, and vocational guidance of pilots," the company emphasized.

The plant representatives added that the aircraft features high maneuverability and low operating costs. "It is furnished with a turboprop engine, ejection seats, a standard oxygen system, air conditioning, an anti-icing system, as well as other onboard equipment," they noted.

The exhibition in Riyadh is taking place from February 8-12.