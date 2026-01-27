Russian Trade, Defense Ministries launch military-industrial innovation support service

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, with the support of the State Industry Information System (SIIS), has launched a service to identify and put into service promising technologies and innovative solutions for the country’s defense and security, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement.

"Support for and backing of such initiatives will be provided under the auspices of the Voyentekh (Military Technology Initiative) project, initiated by the Russian Defense Ministry jointly with the All-Russian People's Front movement. The service was launched with the aim of creating a military-civilian ecosystem uniting enterprises of the 'big' and 'people’s' defense industry, scientific research, and development institutions," the statement says.

According to Deputy Defense Minister Vasily Osmakov, the selection will be conducted on a permanent basis. The goal of the new service is to accelerate the implementation of innovations: from the idea stage to product creation and production support. The search "funnel" has been expanded by involving civilian development institutions. Technological priorities include ground-based robotic systems, unmanned aerial and marine systems, electronic warfare and electronic intelligence systems, and medical and biological solutions. The first 20 applications are already being processed. In total, it is planned to support up to 150 innovative projects with an implementation horizon of up to two years," Osmakov stated.

The implementation and testing of the initiatives will be carried out by the Defense Ministry’s Innovation Department with the participation of the ERA Military Innovation Technopolis, which will serve as a project office for project lifecycle management. Project participants will also be able to select the optimal support measure to address their challenges, the Ministry of Industry and Trade stated.

"The initiative is being implemented in accordance with the president’s instructions to ensure technological development and increase labor productivity in the defense industry." "The involvement of the ERA Technopolis will help promising projects receive comprehensive support from competent specialists at every stage. This will significantly improve the effectiveness of the initiative," Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Alexey Matushansky noted.