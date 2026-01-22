Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Thursday as the MOEX and RTS indices added 0.28% to 2,778.32 points and 1,129.1 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost half a kopeck as trading opened compared with previous closing to 10.95 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.34% at 2,780.08 points and at 1,129.81 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was down by 9.1 kopecks at 10.864 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 0.48% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,783.81 points.