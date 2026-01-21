RTS Index extends gains following regulator's exchange rates publication

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The dollar-denominated RTS Index extended gains after the publication of official exchange rates by the Bank of Russia, according to the Moscow Exchange trading data. The regulator lowered its official exchange rates for the dollar, euro, and yuan to 77.52 rubles, 90.72 rubles, and 11.11 rubles, respectively.

As of 5:41 p.m. Moscow time (2:41 p.m. GMT), before the exchange rates’ publication, the RTS and MOEX indices were up by 1.35% at 1,123.34 and 2,775.16 points, respectively.

After the publication, as of 5:42 p.m. Moscow time (2:42 p.m. GMT), the RTS Index was up by 1.75% at 1,127.74 points, while the MOEX Index was up by 1.35% at 2,774.97 points.