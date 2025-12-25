Putin says AI more transformative technology than space exploration

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) is a bigger breakthrough than space exploration was back in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a State Council meeting.

"Recently, at an AI conference, I heard a comparison of the changes taking place and their impact on industry to the implementation of the space program. Indeed, those projects drastically changed the world back then. But I want to draw your attention, colleagues, to the fact that artificial intelligence is far, far more groundbreaking and all-encompassing. It is what some call a ‘general purpose’ technology, quickly spreading into every area of life and automating a huge number of tasks," Putin said.

The Russian president noted that AI is growing at such a pace that it is affecting nearly everyone, reshaping lives, the value of professions, and the job market. "Listen, everything is going to change. You must be ready for this. There is no doubt. Right now, while we address current mid-term personnel policy issues, we also need to think ahead and prepare for the systemic changes that AI brings with it," the Russian leader added.