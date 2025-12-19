Russian government working to nip inflation problem in the bud — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The Russian government is working to slow down inflation, and is optimistic that the number will fall below 6% by the end of the year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year."

"Regarding the rate of economic growth this year - the government, the Central Bank, and the country's entire leadership is taking aim at inflation through deliberate action. It should be noted that, overall, they are making progress on this matter because the goal set was to reduce inflation to at least 6%. But by all indications, by year's end, it will be below 6%, at 5.7-5.8%. However, the reduction in economic growth is a conscious step, the cost of propping up the economy and macroeconomic indicators," the President said.

Earlier, speaking at the Russia Calling! investment forum, the President said that Russia's goal is to pin the inflation rate in the country around the 6% range by the end of 2025.

In early December, Kirill Tremasov, advisor to the Chairman of the Bank of Russia, stated that the national economy had made significant strides toward price stability, pointing out that demand was cooling, coming into line with production capacity, and, as a result, inflation was slowing.