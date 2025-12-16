Avtovaz to cut Lada cars production to 325,000 in 2025 — chief executive

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Avtovaz will reduce Lada cars production to 325,000 in 2025, chief executive of the Russian automaker Maxim Sokolov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

In 2024, Avtovaz produced almost 526,000 Lada cars.

"It can be confidently said that the final figure will be almost 325,000 cars. Certainly, it is smaller than in 2024 but nevertheless, as I said, we had to stabilize our production depending on real sales, on the demand for products," Sokolov noted.

Earlier reports said the automaker planned to make more than 300,000 Lada cars this year.