Gas reserves in European underground storages below 70%

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Natural gas reserves in European underground gas storages (UGS) drop below 70%, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

European storages are currently 69.75% filled. The EU member-states lifted over 18 bln cubic meters of gas from the start of the heating season on October 13. The total fuel volume in UGS currently amounts to 77 bln cubic meters of gas.

The average gas purchase price in Europe totaled about $368 per 1,000 cubic meters in November 2025 and $331 per 1,000 cubic meters in this December.