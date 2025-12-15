Russian cabinet expects budget revenues to grow by average of 2.1% per year from 2026

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget revenues are expected to grow by an average of 2.1% per year starting in 2026, according to the budget forecast through 2042 approved by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"The baseline budget forecast scenario assumes steady growth of federal budget revenues in real terms, averaging 2.1% per year starting in 2026. Federal budget expenditures are expected to more than double compared to 2019 levels in real terms by 2042," the cabinet’s press service said in a statement.

The budget forecast has been prepared on the basis of the baseline and conservative forecast options for the long-term socio-economic development of the country.

The budget forecast is developed every six years for 12 or more years based on a long-term forecast of Russia's socio-economic development.