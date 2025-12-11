Air carriers cancel more than 130 flights due to restrictions — ministry

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Airlines canceled over 130 flights and delayed 235 flights by more than two hours amid restrictions in twelve Russian airports, the Ministry of Transport said after the meeting of Deputy Minister Vladimir Poteshkin with industry representatives.

Fifty-four airplanes landed at alternate airfields. "Carriers canceled more than 130 hours and delayed (by more than two hours) departures and arrivals of 235 flights," the ministry noted.

Temporary restrictions over the night from December 10 to 11 affected airports in Central, Volga and North Caucasian Federal Districts, the ministry informed.