Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Thursday as the MOEX Index added 0.57% to 2,736.11 points, while the RTS Index gained 0.57% to 1,106.46 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 4 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.13 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.68% at 2,739.1 points and at 1,107.67 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was down by 7.65 kopecks at 11.0935 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 0.15% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,721.75 points.