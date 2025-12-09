Russian market ends session with mixed performance across leading indices

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The MOEX index fell by 0.09% in the main trading session, closing at 2,702.72 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS index rose by 0.51% to 1,108.49 points. The yuan gained 15.5 kopecks, reaching 10.94 rubles.

"On Tuesday, the MOEX index traded in mixed territory. Overall, the day’s results can be assessed as neutral. Some optimism during the session may have been supported by comments made by US President Donald Trump in his interview with Politico," equity market expert at BCS World of Investments Alexander Shepelev said.

Equities

"The top gainers on the equity market were shares of the automotive corporation Sollers (+2.9%), possibly supported by reports of rising car sales in Russia in October," lead analyst at Freedom Finance Global Natalya Milchakova said.

According to her, the biggest decliners were shares of the Moscow Credit Bank (-1.4%), likely due to the market’s mixed reaction to the bank’s RAS financial results for the first nine months of 2025.

Forecast for December 10

BCS World of Investments forecasts the MOEX index in the range of 2,675-2,775 points on December 10. Their projections for exchange rates are 76-78 rubles per US dollar and 10.7-11 rubles per yuan.

According to Freedom Finance Global, on Wednesday the MOEX index is expected to fluctuate between 2,650 and 2,750 points. Their forecast for the dollar, euro, and yuan is 76-78 rubles, 88-90 rubles, and 10.6-11 rubles, respectively.