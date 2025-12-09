Hungary doesn’t expect any obstacles from the West to Paks 2 NPP construction — Szijjarto

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Budapest does not expect any obstacles from Washington or Brussels to the construction of the Paks 2 nuclear power plant, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters.

When asked the relevant question, the Hungarian foreign minister replied in the negative.

"No. As long as we're in office in Budapest, there will be no problems for sure because no European sanctions can take place because they will be vetoed, President Trump has cancelled the US sanctions and we have all the permits from the Hungarian national administration. So, as long as we are in office in Budapest the nuclear power plant project is fine," Szijarto replied.

The Paks 2 project is exempt from EU and US sanctions against Russia. During a recent visit to Washington, Orban received assurances from President Donald Trump that US restrictions would not hinder the construction of the new plant.