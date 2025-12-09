TurkStream operator to work smoothly with relocation to Hungary — Szijjarto

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The TurkStream gas pipeline operator will be able to function smoothly when relocating from the Netherlands to Hungary, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters

"We decided that the entity operating the TurkStream will be transferred from the Netherlands to Hungary. Owing to this agreement with the United States, we managed to support now operations and management of energy resources," the minister said. "The Dutch company will move to Hungary," Szijjarto noted.

"Therefore, despite financial and legal attacks, it will be able to smoothly operate and function further on," the minister added.