Secure energy supplies to Hungary impossible without Russia — Szijjarto

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Secure energy supplies to Hungary are impossible without Russia, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters.

"Secure energy deliveries to Hungary are impossible without Russia. This is not a political or ideological issue, this is a physical fact," Szijjarto said.

"We managed to guarantee energy supplies for the country and support the decrease in prices for utilities in Hungary," the minister added. "We managed to prevent the three-time increase of energy prices," Szijjarto stressed.