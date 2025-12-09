Hungary supports MOL investments in Russia — Szijjarto

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Budapest supports investments of Hungarian oil and gas company MOL in Russia, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said at the meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

"We support various investments of our MOL group in Russia, all the latest activities of the MOL group. We would like its success stories to develop in all the aspects," Szijjarto said.

Hungary takes note of changes in the entire structure of interaction in the international energy market due to anti-Russian sanctions, Szijjarto stressed. "I would like to notify that 34 chief executives of Hungarian companies came with us [to the meeting of the intergovernmental commission]. A very diverse list," he noted. "We can make brilliant steps ahead in areas where we agreed on the interaction," the minister added.