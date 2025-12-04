Russia, Belarus reach parity in mutual trade for first time — Russian deputy PM Overchuk

MINSK, December 4. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus have reached parity in mutual trade for the first time, with trade between the two countries growing steadily, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said.

"We are expanding trade and economic cooperation. Over the past three years, our mutual trade turnover grew by almost 30%. Exports increased by 10%, while imports from Belarus gained over 60%. We have achieved parity in terms of volume for the first time," he said at a meeting of the High-Level Group of the Council of Ministers of the Union State in Minsk.

"I would like to note that the Russian Federation remains a key investor in the Belarusian economy. For the first half of 2025, investments from Russia are estimated at $1.8 bln, which is almost 60% of all direct investment in the republic," Overchuk added.