Trade turnover with India to reach hundreds of millions of dollars in 20-30 years

NEW DELHI, December 4. /TASS/. Russia and India are capable over time to reach the trade turnover of hundreds of billions of dollars annually, Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian-Indian business forum.

"We must speak about the sum turning to hundreds of billions of dollars in the annual trade turnover of goods and services in the perspective of 20-30 years. We must work on that now, establishing the basis for these relations for the time being, here and now. This is what is being actually done," Oreshkin said.

The expansion of bilateral interaction will make any sanction restrictions introduced by third countries inefficient, he added.