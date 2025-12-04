UAC, HAL working to produce SSJ jet in India

NEW DELHI, December 4. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) are working on organization of SSJ airplane production in India, CEO of the Russian company Vadim Badekha told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian-Indian business forum.

"Our cooperation reaches a new level now. We are working together with HAL corporation on the project of organizing production of Sukhoi Superjet passenger airplane in India," the chief executive said. The project creates new opportunities for the industry of the two countries, he noted.

"We set the task to not merely master manufacturing of components, assemblies and systems of our aircraft at Indian plants - I am confident the Indian industry will definitely cope with that: radio electronic segment, processing industry and metallurgy. We also set the task for ourselves so that Indian plants that will produce such components, elements and assemblies, will supply them to the Russian conveyor in particular," he added.

TASS is the information partner of the forum.