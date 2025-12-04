Trade in goods between Belarus, Russia adds almost 2% in 10M

MINSK, December 4. /TASS/. Trade volume between Minsk and Moscow amounted to $44 bln in the first 10 months of this year, representing a 1.8% increase, Dmitry Krutoy, head of the Belarusian Presidential Administration, said at a meeting of the High-Level Group of the Council of Ministers of the Union State in Minsk.

"Over the first 10 months of this year, trade in goods amounted to $44 bln with a growth rate of 101.8%," he said, adding that "trade in services grew by 17%, or $6.5 bln in absolute terms."