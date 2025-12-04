Russia among favorites for Chinese tourists owing to visa-free regime

SEOUL, December 4. /TASS/. South Korean travel agencies said the competition for Chinese tourists is serious amid the diplomatic conflict between China and Japan, while Russia becomes a favorite for Chinese travelers owing to the visa-free regime, The Korea Times newspaper informed.

"With rising tensions between China and Japan disrupting travel plans, Chinese tourists are actively seeking alternative destinations for their winter getaways," the newspaper said. The Chinese Foreign Ministry caution compatriots earlier against traveling to Japan. While South Korea hopes to take advantage of rerouting of the tourist flow from China, the country faces strong competition with other popular destinations like Thailand and Russia, the news outlet said.

"There are numerous options for Chinese tourists looking to experience winter landscapes, including domestic destinations like Harbin or international locations such as Russia and various European countries. South Korea is facing stiff competition in this area," a staff member of a South Korean travel agency told the newspaper.

Chinese tourists more often give preferences to visa-free countries, such as Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Georgia and Egypt, The Korea Times said, citing a Beijing-based travel company. "Russia is also favored by Chinese tourists this week, thanks to the implementation of visa-free policies for up to 30 days starting this month. Chinese media reported that searches and bookings for trips to Russia surged following the announcement of the visa waiver," the newspaper said.

According to data from Qunar company released last week, Thailand became the top destination for Chinese outbound tourists during the winter vacations period. "Meanwhile, Russia has experienced a significant surge in popularity, with flight bookings increasing 1.5 times year-on-year," the news outlet added.