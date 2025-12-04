Russia, India lack horizontal links between companies, Kremlin official says

NEW DELHI, December 4. /TASS/. Russia and India lack horizontal links between companies to ensure sustainable supply of products, Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin said.

"We see and understand that those horizontal links between the two countries’ businesses are still insufficient to build strategic long-term relations and establish sustainable supply chains. For our part, we are ready to provide necessary conditions for the favorable entry of goods and services from India into the Russian market, as well as to facilitate the formation of necessary tools to facilitate payments, logistics, certification issues and other systemic questions that may arise," he said at the Russia-India Business Forum organized by the Roscongress Foundation and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

It is necessary to establish new channels of cooperation with Indian exporters and establish procurement of products and services in demand in Russia on the Indian market, Oreshkin added.

"The most important thing today depends on you. Horizontal connections between business representatives are key. The authorities and governments of the two countries will create the conditions for this trade to take place. But without close contacts at the company, supplier, and customer levels, there will be no flow of goods," he noted.

