India's supplies of non-energy goods to Russia insufficient, Kremlin official says

NEW DELHI, December 4. /TASS/. India’s supplies of non-energy goods to Russia are insufficient, with the volume not corresponding to the status of the world's third and fourth largest economies, Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin said.

"The scale of Russian-Indian cooperation has grown significantly. Three years ago, the goal of reaching $30 bln in trade volume was achieved ahead of schedule. Average annual growth rates from 2022 to 2024 equaled 80% per year, while total trade volume has exceeded $60 bln and is moving toward $70 bln," he said on the sidelines of the Russia-India Business Forum organized by the Roscongress Foundation and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

"That said, we clearly see that India's potential for supplies to Russia is clearly underutilized. India is currently the world's third-largest economy, while Russia is the fourth-largest. It is obvious that the volume of non-energy trade between us does not correspond to this status," Oreshkin added.