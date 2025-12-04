Russian authorities working to increase imports from India — minister

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russian authorities are working to increase imports from India, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in a commentary to Izvestia.

"We are indeed currently working on implementing the tasks set by the President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] to increase imports from India," he said.

The number of cooperative ties between Russian and Indian enterprises is on the rise, Siluanov said, adding that the military-technical sector is developing well, as is trade in energy resources.

"The more opportunities there are for settlements, the easier it will be to carry out trade and economic relations," he noted.