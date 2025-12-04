Ministry ready to assist Indian airlines in obtaining flight permits to Russia

NEW DELHI, December 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development is ready to assist Indian airlines in obtaining permits for flights to Russia, Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said.

"We are ready to assist Indian carriers in obtaining flight permits to Russia," he said at the Russia-India Business Forum.

Currently, only 15 flights per week operated by a Russian airline connect the two countries, the minister noted. To compare, there are 221 flights per week between Russia and China, and 369 flights per week from the UAE during the winter. From both countries, 12 foreign airlines operate flights to Russia.

